University of Delaware spring sports on Delmarva Sports Network

To round out the academic year, the Delmarva Sports Network will continue its partnership with the University of Delaware to provide live coverage of Blue Hens athletics to fans across Delmarva. Coverage will include select games for the school's baseball, softball and men's lacrosse and women's lacrosse teams.
This partnership started this fall, with a number of both fall and winter sports events being broadcast live. The first game to be televised this spring is women's lacrosse against University of Maryland Baltimore County on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. The rest of the schedule follows:
- Feb. 17 at 12 p.m. women's lacrosse against Mount St. Mary's University
- Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. women's lacrosse against Kent State University
- Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. baseball against Lehigh University
- Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. softball against Delaware State University
- March 6 at 3 p.m. women's lacrosse against Lafayette College
- March 15 at 4 p.m. baseball against Rutgers University
- March 17 at 1 p.m. baseball against Rutgers University
- April 2 at 2 p.m. softball double header against Coppin State University
- April 13 at 12 p.m. men's lacrosse against Stony Brook University
- April 16 at 4 p.m. baseball against University of Maryland
- April 19 at 5 p.m. softball against Hofstra University
- April 21 at 1 p.m. softball against Hofstra University
- April 27 at 12 p.m. women's lacrosse against Monmouth University
- May 2 at 5 p.m. softball against Campbell University
- May 17 at 6:30 p.m. baseball against University of North Carolina Wilmington
Find your local channel for the Delmarva Sports Network here.