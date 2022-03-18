NEWARK, Del.- The Blue Hens basketball teams came in as major underdogs but also came in hungry to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
The doubleheader began with a full Perkins Student Center cheering on the men who as a five seed won the CAA Tournament Championship and were dealt a battle with Villanova.
Students including graduate student Issa Abdul know how talented the team is.
“They’re always good but they’re skill is being more visible to the public and nationwide and globally,” Abdul said.
The watch party was filled with team supporters who were excited to get together and cheer the team on despite being defeated by the Wildcats.
“I’m really excited,” Freshman Nate Riehl said. “I mean we are not a huge basketball school. I think everyone kind of knows that so being in the tournament is a big deal for all of us. Everyone is really excited to be here watching the game.
The women followed with a first round matchup against the University of Maryland. Some students stuck around to watch the team fight their hardest against the Terrapins. The Blue Hens are coming off of a 24 win season and their own CAA tournament championship.
While neither team was able to come out with a win, students are proud that they were able to see them on the big stage with some having the honor of taking classes with the players.
“I have an English class with one of the players so our professor was like hey we got somebody in our class down there so go root ‘em on and we were doing that all day but now to look at the field or look at the court and I’m actually in class with some of these kids, it’s just kind of crazy to think about that,” Freshman James Kelly said.
Even with their seasons ending, students are confident in the future of University of Delaware basketball.
“I’m really rooting for us for next season but we’re still going to be going strong and do the best we can,” Junior Trishona Fauncon said. “We’re going to make it back. You’ll see us next year.”