SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshals' office investigated a rental house fire on 501 Liberty Street in Salisbury. The agency says the Salisbury Fire Department responded to the fire after a neighbor discovered it at 12:29 a.m.
According to the State Fire Marshal, no renters were occupying the house. The department said the fire occurred beneath the living room floor. They said it took the firefighters 20 minutes to put out the fire, and there were no injuries.
The State Fire Marshal said an accidental failure of a floor-mounted gas furnace caused the fire. According to the department, why the gas furnace failed is unknown.
They said the estimated cost of the home damage is $75,000, and the contents are worth $5,000.