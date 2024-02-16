LEWES, Del. - The GFWC Zwaanendael Women's Club of Lewes building across the street from the Zwaanendael Museum, at the corner of Third Street and Savannah Road, was officially sold Feb. 16 to the Delaware Community Foundation.
The building was sold after a few months on the market. This comes after the previous owners, the Lewes Historical Society, had a sustainability analysis conducted. The building operated as a antique shop for the society, but the analysis showed that the costs to operate the shop outweighed the revenue, says the society.
Now rid of its antiques, the Delaware Community Foundation will move into the space saying it hopes to promote community gatherings and discussion,
"We're going to keep it as an open space because we want to make this a place where the community comes in, has gatherings, hears people talk about important ideas, talks about generosity." said Stuart Comstock-Gay, President/CEO of Delaware Community Foundation.
Antiques will continue to be sold again come spring on the main campus of the Lewes Historical Society on Shipcarpenter Road.
People who live in Lewes say a nonprofit taking over the building just makes sense,
"You know, there are all kinds of things that could have gone in there." said Nancy Stenger, "The fact that it's going to be a nonprofit and office space, I think maybe will alleviate, some people's worries that there was going to be a parking issue."
The new owners will not be able to change the exterior of the building in any way since it falls within the Lewes' Historic District. Comstock-Gay said he even plans to maintain many of the interior pieces that make the building unique, like the stone fire place and chandelier.
Delaware Community Foundation said it hopes to re-open the historic building's doors in May or June.