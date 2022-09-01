Unusual Art Theft Case Comes To A Close

Lewes, Del.- An unusual sight happened in Lewes on August 15th.
An elderly man was seen stealing a watercolor painting for sale inside the Lewes Public Library. The man took the painting around noon, and was never found by the police.
The release that Lewes police posted on Facebook asking the public to help identify the man has now gone viral.
The post currently has over three thousand likes and over six thousand shares.
Some of the comments included nursing home jokes, and other puns like "I think he was framed."
Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell said that there is no cause for concern.
"This is pretty unusual," he said. "Obviously we have numerous thefts over the course of the year. this one is a little more special, it's a little more brazen, I guess would be one way to put it."
The painting was returned to the library anonymously late at night and is now back with its' artist. The police do not want to arrest the man, but do want to bring him in for questioning.
As of this afternoon, the Lewes Police Department considered the case closed.