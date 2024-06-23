MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Museum's American History Series continues with a presentation on Fort Delaware by Taylor Reynolds on July 13, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The program will explore the history of Fort Delaware, a pentagonal fortress on Pea Patch Island, which held nearly 33,000 Confederate soldiers, political prisoners and Union convicts between 1861 and 1865. Known for its harsh living conditions and isolation, the fort became notorious among its prisoners during the Civil War, according to the Milford Museum.
The presentation will provide first-hand accounts of life as a prisoner of war at Fort Delaware, offering a glimpse into the experiences of those incarcerated there.
Reynolds, a native of Milford, graduated from Wesley College with a Bachelor's degree in American history and later earned a Master's degree in Library and Information Sciences with a concentration in Archival and Museum Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Reynolds has served as the Manager of the State of Delaware Historical Markers Program and the Regional Volunteer Services Manager for four state parks, including Fort Delaware. In July 2023, Reynolds became the Chief of Cultural Resources for all 17 Delaware State Parks.
For more information, contact the Milford Museum at (302) 424-1080 or tom@milforddemuseum.org.