SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Sussex Conservation District (SCD) is inviting farmers to apply for its cover crop cost-share and referral programs by Friday, July 26.
The cover crop cost-share program provides up to $75,000 in assistance to farmers to help reduce the costs of planting cover crops. Farmers will receive $60 per acre for cover crops planted by Oct. 1, and $50 per acre for those planted by Nov. 15. To benefit from the higher funding rate, SCD encourages farmers to plant their cover crops early, but eligible fields must be located in Sussex County.
The cover crop referral program, launched in 2023, offers $500 to current participants for each new farmer they refer to the program. New participants will also receive $500. This initiative supports Delaware's goal of achieving 240,000 acres of cover crops statewide and SCD's target of 85,000 acres in Sussex County by 2025.
According to the USDA, cover crops are any crop grown to cover the soil and may be incorporated for enrichment. Planting cover crops has several benefits such as controlling erosion, suppressing weeds, reducing soil compaction, increasing moisture and nutrient content of soil, improving yield potential, attracting pollinators and providing a habitat for insects and wildlife as well as food to animals.