MILFORD, Del.- In honor of Earth Month, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is hosting a series of events to help the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife has announced two public events, including a kids crafts day and a beach cleanup, both designed to foster awareness and care for the planet.
The first event, Earth Day Kids Crafts, will be held on April 20, at the DuPont Nature Center, located at 2992 Lighthouse Road in Milford. This drop-in event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., invites children to create special Earth Day crafts using recycled materials. The initiative aims to educate participants about environmental conservation. No registration is required.
A Slaughter Beach Clean-up is scheduled for Earth Day, April 22. Volunteers are encouraged to gather at the Slaughter Beach Pavilion, 359 Bay Avenue in Milford. The cleanup event will have two sessions, one from 10 to 11 a.m. and another from 1 to 2 p.m. Participants will join DuPont Nature Center naturalists in a beach sweep, identifying interesting aquatic creatures and collecting trash. The organizers will provide necessary cleanup materials, including trash bags and pickers. Like the crafts event, this program requires no prior registration, but participants are advised to arrive at the starting time.
The DuPont Nature Center, a prime location for these Earth Month events, is situated east of Milford near Slaughter Beach, overlooking Mispillion Harbor. Open from April through Sept., the center is a hub for educational programs and events but also a vantage point to observe the area's diverse estuary habitat. This habitat is home to over 130 species, including birds, fish, shellfish, horseshoe crabs and shorebirds, making it a vital area for conservation efforts.
For more information on these events, visit the DNREC website or contact the DuPont Nature Center.