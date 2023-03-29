DELMARVA - Multiple programs and events that focus on young anglers are set to kick off throughout the spring and into summer.
Educators from the Delaware Division of Fish and Wildlife's Aquatic Resources Education Center will be available starting in April to teach kids from six to 15 years old fundamental fishing skills and conservation concepts like catch-and-release. Because equipment will be provided at no cost for use at the free Take a Kid Fishing events, advance registration at de.gov/takf is required to ensure enough gear is on hand.
Events run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at different locations mostly in Dover and Smyrna. For Sussex County, there will be an event at Redden State Forest in Georgetown on Saturday, July 15 from 9-12. The full list of locations and dates as well as more information on these events can be found here.
In Maryland, the Department of Natural Resources announced this year's Youth Fishing Rodeo schedule. Events will take place throughout the state, with many held in state parks and on other public lands. Similar to the Delaware events, these are free and open to the public, though attendees should call to register as there are space limitations at some venues.
The Wicomico fishing rodeo will take place on June 3 starting at 8 a.m. at the Tributary of the Wicomico. Those interested in attending should call Lillie Olsen at 410-548-4900 to register.
In Worcester, one rodeo will be held at Newton Pond on May 27 starting at 9 a.m. The contact for this event is Trudy Gebhardt at 410-632-2144. Two additional events will take place on June 17 and July 15 at 9 a.m. at South Pond. Registration and questions surrounding the South Pond events should be directed to Lee Phillips at 410-208-1575.