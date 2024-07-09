LEWES, Del. —The Water Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on the second Wednesday of every month. This month, the tests will occur on July 10, 2024, at the following locations:
- 304 E. Market Street
- 118 Bay Avenue
- 39 & 46 Filly Lane (Olde Town)
- Lot 10 in Reserve at Pilottown
Residents in these areas may experience low water pressure or discolored water for up to 24 hours, with effects potentially visible throughout the system. To address this, the City of Lewes recommends running cold water for 10 to 15 minutes until it clears and avoiding laundry during this time. These tests are crucial as the City of Lewes mandates fire suppression systems for new one/two-family dwellings, requiring the Water Department to certify hydrant location, system flow, static/residual and pitot pressure, and water flow availability prior to issuing building permits. The Board of Public Works aims to adhere to this schedule consistently, barring any emergencies.
For further information or assistance, please direct any questions or concerns regarding the hydrant flow test requirements to the City of Lewes at 302-645-7777. For issues related to water quality, contact the Lewes BPW at 302-645-6228.