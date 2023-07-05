SALISBURY, Md. - A 14-year-old boy died after being shot in Salisbury early Wednesday morning. He was identified by police Wednesday afternoon as Xavier Maddox of Salisbury.
According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Maddox was shot shortly after midnight along with six others during a block party on Chippewa Boulevard near Kiowa Avenue. The boy was taken to TidalHealth where he passed away. Police say the six others involved in the shooting were also treated at TidalHealth for non-life-threatening injuries, though TidalHealth says two patients remain in critical condition.
As of 2:45 p.m., police have said they cannot release suspect information yet.
This shooting is under investigation. Police ask that those with information about the incident to contact the criminal investigation division at 410-548-4890.