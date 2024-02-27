GEORGETOWN, Del. - A 15-year-old Sussex Central student has been arrested in relation to a shooting on Sussex Central's campus Tuesday night. The shooting took place towards the end of the Sussex Central and Cape Henlopen DIAA state playoffs basketball game.
Delaware State Police say troopers assigned to the school for the game were alerted to gunfire in the area. The Delmarva Sports Network crew was present to report live on the game and observed police rushing out the door as well as heard what sounded like shots fired in the distance. Police say they discovered multiple shell casings in the school parking lot. No injuries were reported.
By using surveillance footage, troopers identified the 15-year-old student as a suspect. Police say they worked with the student's parent to arrange for the student to turn themself in to Troop 4 in Georgetown.
In a statement from the Indian River School District it said, "A Sussex Central student fired a gun outside resulting in damage to the main entrance door and a front window at the Howard T. Ennis School, located across the street from Sussex Central High School." and that, "The safety of students, families and spectators is our top priority. We appreciate the assistance of the Delaware State Police and are cooperating fully with this ongoing investigation.”
Charges for the student include multiple firearm-related felonies like possession of a firearm in a safe school zone, possession of of a deadly weapon by persons under 18 and carrying a concealed deadly weapon in addition to wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony. The student was committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $82,000 secured bond.