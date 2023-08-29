GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police says it is investigating a Georgetown crash that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman Sunday, now identified by police as Gricelda Ramirez-Chilel.
Police say that shortly before 11:40 a.m., a Mazda 3 was driving south on Dupont Boulevard, south of W. Robbins Road, while a Nissan Murano was driving north on the same road.
Troopers say that, for an unknown reason, the Mazda suddenly swerved to its left, through the grass median, and in to oncoming traffic. This led to the Mazda crashing in to the Nissan, say police.
According to troopers, the front seat passenger of the Mazda, Ramirez-Chilel, was seriously injured in the crash, and later pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The 39-year-old Ellendale woman driving the Mazda was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says police, while the 4-year-old boy sitting in the back was taken to the hospital for serious injuries. They say he was later flown to another hospital for continued treatment.
The 58-year-old man driving the Nissan and the 60-year-old woman sitting in the front passenger seat, both Bangor, Pennsylvania, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, says police.
Troopers say Dupont Boulevard heading north was closed for around four hours, while south was closed for around two hours, while police investigated.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.