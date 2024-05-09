Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing onshore flow during the day today combined with the higher astronomical tides will result in moderate coastal flooding with tonight's high tide. The increasing onshore flow may also result in spotty minor coastal flooding with the daytime high tide today. Tonight's high tide is forecast to have the highest water levels and greatest impacts with this stretch of coastal flooding, and high tide water levels will lower over the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/11 AM 6.0 1.3 2.1 Minor 10/11 PM 7.3 2.7 2.1 Moderate 11/12 PM 5.6 1.0 1.9 None 12/12 AM 6.6 2.0 1.7 Minor 12/01 PM 5.1 0.5 1.5 None 13/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 AM 5.1 1.1 1.6 None 10/11 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 11/11 AM 4.9 0.9 1.6 None 11/11 PM 5.8 1.8 1.4 Minor 12/12 PM 4.3 0.3 1.1 None 13/12 AM 5.1 1.1 0.9 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 10/10 AM 6.1 1.0 1.8 None 10/10 PM 7.5 2.4 2.0 Moderate 11/11 AM 5.8 0.7 1.8 None 11/11 PM 6.8 1.7 1.6 Minor 12/12 PM 5.2 0.1 1.4 None 13/12 AM 6.0 0.9 1.1 None &&