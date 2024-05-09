LAUREL, Del.- Families within the Laurel School District were alerted to a bomb threat by the district, Thursday afternoon. Laurel superintendent, Dr. Shawn Larrimore says students were cleared by 3:15 p.m. and that classes will resume Friday, May 10.
In a statement from Larrimore, he said students and staff were evacuated to the football field. The Laurel Police Department says the threat was made via an automated phone call.
According to Larrimore, it will take up to three hours to clear the bomb threat, meaning all practices and after school activities are cancelled. Police advise people to stay away from the area and to keep 911 and police administrative phone lines open for emergencies only.
The district said the order of dismissal was:
1. Busses will pick up students at Laurel Stadium
2. After all bus riders are picked up, walkers and pick-up students will be released from Laurel Stadium
3. Finally, students who drive their own vehicles will be dismissed
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.