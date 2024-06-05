Police Tape

Delaware State Police responded to the scene of a shooting in Millsboro.

MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified 19-year-old Malachi Waters of Millsboro, as the suspect involved in a homicide that happened the morning of June 4 in Millsboro that left one man dead. Waters was taken into custody in Maryland shortly after the incident.

On Tuesday at about 10:47 a.m. the Millsboro Police Department and DSP responded to a shooting on Saint Thomas Boulevard in Millsboro. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Millsboro Police Department requested that the DSP Homicide Unit assume the investigation. DSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that Waters approached the victim with a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim. After shots were fired, Waters fled the scene in a car.

Malachi Waters

Delaware State Police have identified 19-year-old Malachi Waters of Millsboro, as the suspect involved in a homicide that happened the morning of June 4 in Millsboro that left one man dead.

Shortly after, detectives saw the suspect’s car and with the assistance DSP Special Operations Response Team, troopers stopped the car in Delmar near the Delaware-Maryland line where the suspect fled and was quickly apprehended in Delmar, Maryland.

Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be charged with First Degree Murder (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony).

The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you