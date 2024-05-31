HEBRON, Md.- CoastTV has confirmed that the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office believes that the suspect, still at large, broke into a home and stole a handgun and pickup truck. The license plate was last detected by the office going Westbound on the Bay Bridge Thursday at 2:05 p.m.
Maryland State Police have concluded their search in the apparent manhunt following a car theft. MSP confirmed to CoastTV News that an apparent manhunt was underway near Wolf Creek Road late Thursday morning. MSP's helicopter was in the area continuing the search from above a wooded area. The search began after a car theft in Easton.
The Easton Maryland Police Department confirmed that at approximately 4:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to Hertrich Chevrolet on Ocean Gateway in Easton. The caller informed dispatchers that they had seen a suspicious person and a truck driving around the parking lot.
Officers said as they responded, they noticed a white Chevy Silverado with Virginia plates leaving the parking lot. The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the driver when they were informed that a second suspect was seen running into a wooded area behind Hertrich Chevrolet. Upon arrival, officers noticed a broken passenger side window to a marked, Dorchester County Sheriff's Office car that was parked in their lot. Officers were not sure if the suspect took a firearm from the car. The MSP K9 team along with a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office K9 were called in to help with the search. They were not able to find the second suspect and ended the search in that area.
At approximately 6:26 a.m., Easton Officers were sent to the 29000 block of Hawkes Hill Road in regards to a 2024 Chevy Traverse being reported stolen. The theft was in close proximity to the Hertrich Chevrolet, which led the officers to believe that the second suspect that ran into the woods is the same person that stole the Chevy Traverse, said MSP.
The car was later located in Hebron, Md by MSP. The investigation revealed that the first truck that was stolen on May 29 around 11 p.m. was from Baltimore City. This is an ongoing investigation and EMPD says once the one suspect is formally charged, and update will be provided.