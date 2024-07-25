MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Milton and have identified the victim as Ryan Simpson of Milton.
Around 4:47 a.m. on July 22, troopers went to the 14000 block of Collins Street after getting a report about a shooting. When they got there, they found Simpson who had been shot in the upper torso.
Troopers said officers started life-saving measures right away. Simpson was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
On July 23, Simpson died as a result of injuries from the shooting, said DSP.
According to DSP, it appears Simpson was living in a shed on the property when someone fired several shots into the shed, hitting him. Who shot him and why remains under investigation.
The Homicide Unit is investigating the case and is asking anyone with information to call Detective A. Bluto at (302) 741-2859.