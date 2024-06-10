MILFORD, Del. – Milford Police are investigating an early morning incident where 31-year-old, Davis Truong, was found injured, and 31-year-old Mercedes Ortiz and 3-year-old Aloni Truong were discovered dead in a nearby residence. Milford Police secured an arrest warrant for Truong late Wednesday. Milford PD confirmed to CoastTV News that Truong is the father of the deceased 3-year-old and had a relationship with Ortiz.
On Wednesday, June 5, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Milford Police Department officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Boulevard for a report of a 31-year-old man bleeding from his head. Upon arrival, officers say they found Truong and provided medical assistance until EMS arrived. Truong was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, Milford Police were led to a residence in the 6000 block of Peeblebrook Drive in the Brookstone Trace Development. Inside the home, officers discovered the bodies of Ortiz and Aloni Truong said police.
Milford PD said Truong was charged with two counts of Murder First Degree and two counts of Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony. Truong had a presentment through Justice of the Peace Court 3 where bail was set at $2,200,000 cash bail only. Truong was turned over to the Delaware Department of Corrections. Truong is scheduled to appear in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, June 13, for a Preliminary Hearing.