EASTON, Md. - The Maryland State Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration says a twin-engine Cessna 402 crashed into the Tred Avon River in Talbot County. The pilot has since died according to MSP.
The FAA said the pilot--identified as Robert Eugene Merlini--had reported an engine failure and crashed into the water at about 9:30 a.m. Merlini, a 56-year-old from Annapolis, was recovered by divers from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The victim was transported to shore where emergency response members declared them dead.
Maryland Natural Resources Police, the U.S. Coast Guard, Talbot County Sheriff's Office and Talbot County Fire/EMS crews responded to the scene with Maryland State Police. The scene is currently being processed for evidence by the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation with assistance from Maryland State Troopers.