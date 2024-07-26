ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested 14-year-old Angelo Rodriguez of Millsboro for murder after a shooting that happened in Ellendale in June.
The homicide happened on June 9 in the 12000 block of North Old State Road. DSP has identified one victim as 17-year-old Ahniya Coverdale from Harrington.
A second victim, a 19-year-old male, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On July 23, Rodriguez was charged with the crimes listed below and was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond.
- Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) - 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) - 2 counts
- Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) - 8 counts
- Theft of a Firearm (Felony)
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident.