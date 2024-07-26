Homicide

The Delaware State Police arrested a teenage boy for homicide. 

ELLENDALE, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested 14-year-old Angelo Rodriguez of Millsboro for murder after a shooting that happened in Ellendale in June.

The homicide happened on June 9 in the 12000 block of North Old State Road. DSP has identified one victim as 17-year-old Ahniya Coverdale from Harrington.

A second victim, a 19-year-old male, later arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

On July 23, Rodriguez was charged with the crimes listed below and was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $300,000 cash bond. 

  • Murder 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) - 3 counts
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) - 2 counts
  • Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) - 8 counts
  • Theft of a Firearm (Felony)

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. 

 