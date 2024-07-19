LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Lewes Monday night. According to the Cape Henlopen School District, this crash took the lives of two students. CoastTV confirmed with Laura Andrew, mother, that 16-year-old Ryan Andrew was one of the two students that died in the car accident Monday night.
The sophomore at Cape Henlopen High School played Junior Varsity Lacrosse and wore jersey number two.
CoastTV has also been able to verify that Elijah Ghabour was killed in this crash. A photographer, Dave Fredman Fredrick, was at Cape Henlopen High School for a shoot with the field hockey team when the news was broken to a group of athletes.
"The Cape Henlopen School District is deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of two of our high school students as a result of a tragic accident that occurred on July 15," said the Cape Henlopen School District, "Words can’t explain how heartbroken we are over the tragic loss of two of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of the family, friends, teachers, teammates, and coaches impacted."
The quote continued to say that school counselors would be available for students needing additional support at the High School for the remainder of the afternoon, and again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
On July 15, at about 11:26 p.m., a BMW was driving Eastbound near the 16000 block of Gills Neck Road at an apparent high rate of speed. For reasons under investigation, the BMW left the road as it approached a sharp curve on Gills Neck Road. The BMW then continued onto a residential property, where it struck a wall, a tree and a metal fence, according to police.
After striking the tree, the BMW became engulfed in fire. The fire spread to the house causing extensive damage. The occupants of the house exited and were not injured.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld until their family is notified. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Sergeant A. Mitchell by calling (302) 703-3269.