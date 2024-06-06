MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police have identified 26-year-old Jordaan Brummell of Millsboro as the victim and 19-year-old Malachi Waters of Millsboro, as the suspect involved in a homicide that happened the morning of June 4 in Millsboro that left one man dead. Waters was taken into custody in Maryland shortly after the incident.
On Tuesday at about 10:47 a.m. the Millsboro Police Department and DSP responded to a shooting on Saint Thomas Boulevard in Millsboro. Upon arrival, officers say they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The Millsboro Police Department requested that the DSP Homicide Unit assume the investigation. DSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that Waters approached the victim with a gun and started shooting, hitting the victim. After shots were fired, Waters fled the scene in a car.
Shortly after, detectives saw the suspect’s car and with the assistance DSP Special Operations Response Team, troopers stopped the car in Delmar near the Delaware-Maryland line where the suspect fled and was quickly apprehended in Delmar, Maryland.
Upon extradition to Delaware, he will be charged with First Degree Murder (Felony) and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony).
The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.