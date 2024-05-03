MILTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's help in locating two vehicles involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on April 19 on Harbeson Road. The vehicles include a silver car with moderate front-end damage and a white Acura MDX, likely from model years 2010 through 2013, also with front-end damage.
A 28-year-old man from Seaford died after being hit by a silver car on Harbeson Road near Milton. According to the Milton Fire Department, the call came in at 2:19 a.m. and is described as a person being struck at a "high speed."
Delaware State Police say this happened on Harbeson Road north of Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The pedestrian was in the northbound lane of the road when he were hit. A short time later, a smaller white SUV also driving northbound, hit the pedestrian. Both vehicles left the scene, according to police.
First responders wanted to get the victim to a hospital by helicopter, however cloudy conditions prevented flying and the man was taken by ambulance instead. On Saturday, April 20, Delaware State Police identified the hit-and-run victim as Matthew Rosas.
Surveillance video and images of the cars were not initially available. Harbeson Road was closed for about four hours while investigators examined the scene and cleared the roadway.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264.