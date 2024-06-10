MILLSBORO, Del. - On June 10, Delaware State Police said Malachi Waters was extradited to Delaware and taken to Troop 4, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,060,000 cash bond. Waters is being charged with First degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 26-year-old Jordaan Brummell of Millsboro was the victim of the June 4 homicide.
On Tuesday at about 10:47 a.m. the Millsboro Police Department and DSP responded to a shooting on Saint Thomas Boulevard in Millsboro. Upon arrival, officers say they found Brummell suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
The Millsboro Police Department requested that the DSP Homicide Unit assume the investigation. DSP said a preliminary investigation revealed that Waters approached Brummell with a gun and started shooting, hitting the him. After shots were fired, Waters fled the scene in a car.
Shortly after, detectives saw the suspect’s car and with the assistance DSP Special Operations Response Team, troopers stopped the car in Delmar near the Delaware-Maryland line where the suspect fled and was quickly apprehended in Delmar, Maryland.
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sergeant S. Yeich by calling 302-741-2703.