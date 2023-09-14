GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Fire Company responded to a house fire Thursday morning that required the rescue of two people, according to the Sussex County Division of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office.
According to the Georgetown Fire Company, the home is located on East Market Street. They say the fire began around 8:20 a.m.
The company said that fire chief Mark Rogers was notified of people potentially trapped inside the home, and immediately began rescue operations. It says two people were removed from the building, receiving lifesaving efforts from EMS. The company says both people were taken to area hospitals.
The State Fire Marshal said later on Thursday that an 87-year-old person died in the emergency room, while an 18-month-old was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington and as of Thursday night is in critical condition.
The company thanked both the responding fire company members along with Georgetown EMS, the Georgetown Police Department, the Town of Georgetown, Sussex County EOC, and Sussex County Paramedics.
State fire investigators and detectives from the Georgetown Police Department are conducting the investigation. The fire marshal says heavy fire damage was estimated at $300,000.
Anyone with information or video footage for this fire is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal’s – Sussex Division at (302) 856-5600.