SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A number of Delaware schools were locked down Thursday morning for hours after threats were made towards schools.
According to Cape Henlopen School District, there's been a series of calls with the same message throughout the state to other districts and they are being investigated by law enforcement.
Delaware State Police says they are currently investigating the threats, but they have no safety concerns at this time. They say they are working with all the schools as they initiate their protocols to make sure students and staff stay safe. A Milford school district representative said Milford police were on-site and determined the threats were non-credible as well.
An increased police presence was seen at many schools.
Indian River School District lifted its lockdown as of 10:28 a.m. Schools in Smyrna and Christiana were also reported to be locked down. It's unclear at this time if the threats are related.
Cape Henlopen School District has announced that they are lifting the low-level lockdown in response to law enforcement belief of no credible threat.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.