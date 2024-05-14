Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has been called as the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. She leads her top competitor David Trone with 243,637 votes compared to Trone's 188,891 at time of writing. Alsobrooks will now go on to face Republican and two-time governor Larry Hogan in the fall.
My name is Angela Alsobrooks, and I am officially your Democratic nominee in Maryland’s Senate race.— Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 15, 2024
On November 5, 2024, we are going to defeat Larry Hogan, keep Maryland blue, and keep our Senate under Democratic control — spread the word.
Alsobrooks was endorsed by Gov. Wes Moore.
