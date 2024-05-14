Angela Alsobrooks

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has been called as the winner of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press. She leads her top competitor David Trone with 243,637 votes compared to Trone's 188,891 at time of writing. Alsobrooks will now go on to face Republican and two-time governor Larry Hogan in the fall.

Alsobrooks was endorsed by Gov. Wes Moore.

Updated results are available on CoastTV.com/decision2024.