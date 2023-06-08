OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City police arrested 18-year-old Jackson Perry from Haymarket, Va., as a suspect in a stabbing from Wednesday after he turned himself in, according to police.
A man was stabbed in the arm and hip just after midnight on Wednesday near 81st Street. Police say he was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Interviews with witnesses and surveillance footage revealed that Perry and the victim were fighting on a sidewalk nearby.
After photos of him were posted online by police, Perry turned himself in Wednesday afternoon. He faces charges of first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon with the intent to cause injury. He is held without bond.
Anyone with additional information on this case can contact the Ocean City Police Department at 410-723-6604.