REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The proposed Belhaven Hotel has been a hot topic in Rehoboth Beach for the past few years. On Friday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m., a public hearing was held regarding the project. During a May meeting, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission voted to move the Belhaven Hotel's site plans to a public hearing.
Alex Papajohn of Belhaven Investments, the company behind the hotel project, previously told CoastTV, "it's taken about six years, so it's a significant step," in regards to moving the project to a public hearing.
The proposed Belhaven Hotel would be four stories high, with retail space on the bottom and an underground parking garage. Back in the 1930s, there was a Belhaven Hotel right where the new Belhaven Hotel is proposed to go above Candy Kitchen.
Karin Benedict, a longtime visitor to the nation's summer capital, thinks the hotel will make the area look too crowded.
"I don't think I would like it because it would take away the quaintness of the town and make it busier," explained Benedict.
Other people told CoastTV the hotel would help bring more business to the area and bring back a part of history.
During the public hearing, some concerns were raised, including the number of loading docks and the construction of an underground parking garage due to potential flooding.
"Everybody knows that this hotel would be built sound, and it would not collapse, it would not flood, but nobody is talking about the adjacent property owners and the risk that they are undertaking as the result of this construction," said a co-owner of adjacent properties at South Boardwalk and Wilmington Avenue.
However, some people expressed support for the project.
"I believe that this project is important for our town, for our city, to develop and go forward, and improve, and keep the level of what we want our city to be," said a Rehoboth Avenue business owner.
The site plan review will continue on July 12.