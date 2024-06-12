BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The dune that was destroyed weeks ago is finally getting a makeover, which is a relief for local John Neff. "Here we are, like a week to ten days later, and they're finally getting the planting done," Neff said.
A few weeks back, Neff noticed that these dunes were entirely removed. He emphasized that these grass dunes are essential for protecting the surrounding area from erosion and potential hurricanes.
The homeowners in front of the destroyed dune told CoastTV that the incident was unintentional, attributing it to a miscommunication with the contractor about the intended work. To rectify the mistake, they are covering the costs of the restoration themselves.
Jeff Sachs, the contractor hired to fix the dunes, explained the benefits of the new plants. "Grass is pretty amazing. It digs down and the roots extend 8 to 10 feet underground and 6 to 8 feet wide. So it'll help stabilize it. Once it's mature, it'll help stabilize the ground and actually has the ability to capture sand and increase the height of the dune over time as well," Sachs said.
Neff believes the state needs to enforce clearer regulations to prevent such incidents. "The state needs to control this a little better, I would think, as to who's allowed to do what on the dunes, and then we wouldn't have this problem," he remarked.
The replacement of the sand dunes is expected to take two to three more days. However, it will take years for the roots to fully grow back and restore the dunes to their original state.