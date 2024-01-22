REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - President Biden arrived at the Gordons Pond Parking lot Monday morning just after 10:10 a.m. to board the Marine One helicopter for a return trip to the White House. The helicopter lifted off at 10:17 am.
This occurred as Biden scrambles to mount a write-in campaign for Tuesday's New Hampshire primary. Biden wanted South Carolina to be the first primary for Democrats and his campaign missed the New Hampshire deadline to file.
Biden kept to his normal routine while staying at his North Shores home. He attended Saturday mass at St. Edmund's Catholic Church and on Sunday had breakfast at Egg.
The President and First Lady did spend part of Sunday in New Castle County at the visitation of Ted Blunt, who passed away last week. He was a former Wilmington City Councilman and the father of U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester.
This was Biden's first visit to Rehoboth Beach in 2024. He made 11 trips in 2023.