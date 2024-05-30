REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -President Biden is expected to arrive on the Marine One helicopter at approximately 10:00 am Thursday morning. He and First Lady Jill Biden are planning to spend most of the upcoming weekend at his North Shores home near Rehoboth Beach. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) will be in place for the coastal area starting at 9:30 am EST.
Biden arrived in Wilmington on Wednesday after attending a campaign event in Philadelphia. There is a gap in the President's Delaware schedule. The TFR for Rehoboth Beach ends at 10 am on Friday. The President will go back to the White House to host the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. That visit includes tight end Travis Kelce. Earlier this week White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about the possibility of Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift also attending the event. "That's a good question. I think the Swifties behind these double doors are hoping Taylor Swift makes an appearance," Jean-Pierre said.
Biden's brief return to the White House could also coincide with a verdict in former President Donald Trump's trial in New York.
The TFR will back into effect at 7:30 pm Friday. That one will be in place until the morning of June 3.
It marks the second time in May, Biden will be at his beach house. Earlier, he visited during Mother's Day weekend.