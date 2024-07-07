REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A large police presence has been spotted on Towers Beach after a body was found Sunday morning.
A large swath of the beach was roped off and many police cars were seen near the dunes off Tower Road around 10 a.m. According to incident reports, multiple fire departments were dispatched to the scene as well.
Delaware State Police confirm to CoastTV that a death investigation is underway. Troopers say there is no threat to the public.
Police say due to the "nature" of this incident, no further details will be made available.