UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach found in North Shores
- Matt Pencek, Zoe Stayman, ELeisa Weber
-
- Updated
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The body of 31-year-old Richard Boateng, the Maryland man who went missing off the coast of Rehoboth Beach Sunday night, was found on a North Shores beach Monday morning, according to the North Shores Beach Patrol and the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.
Just before 6 a.m., members of Rehoboth Beach police, Delaware State Parks Enforcement Division and the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a sighting of a human body in the surf. A North Shores Beach Patrol spokesperson said he believes Boateng's body washed up on the beach between 5:30 and 7 a.m., with a witness telling CoastTV she saw an ambulance arrive around 6:15 a.m. Sussex County paramedics positively identified Boateng and pronounced him dead on scene. No foul play is suspected, according to Rehoboth police.
The search site Sunday included beaches north and south of where Boateng was swimming near Rehoboth Avenue. He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. The U.S. Coast Guard said the search for Boateng was suspended Monday morning.
Yvonne Vinton, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, told Coast TV news she was letting her dogs out around 6:15 Monday morning, when she was alarmed to see emergency vehicles and flashing lights on the beach behind her house. "I was disheartened to find the emts, trucks out here, the figure on the beach, suvs everywhere with blinking lights, and im like oh my gosh what happened," stated Vinton."
Police say several 911 calls were issued about Boateng's situation, prompting a number of agencies to begin a search and rescue effort. The Rehoboth Beach Patrol, Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Rehoboth Beach Police Department, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and Coast Guard were on the ground and in the water. Delaware State Police searched from the skies in a helicopter, as well.
Lifeguards were seen using a rope for support from a chain and made their way into the ocean during the search. Responders also helped with a second person who was pulled from the surf and received medical attention on the beach Sunday night, though details surrounding that situation are limited at the time of writing.
Captain Kent Buckson's North Shores Beach Patrol team helped police recover the body after is washed ashore. Captain Buckson explained to Coast TV, "it's very traumatic for the lifeguards and for people who had to witness that happen."
Tags
Matthew Pencek
Morning Broadcast Journalist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Zoe Stayman
Content and Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Rehoboth Beach business bust continues into Labor Day weekend
-
Indian River School District is looking to hire more staff members
-
UDPATE: Milford man dead after Route 1 crash, now identified
-
UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer in Rehoboth Beach found in North Shores
-
New Delaware motorcycle helmet law now in effect