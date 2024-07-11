Sussex County, Del -How the Cape Henlopen School District Board of Education distributes the money received from property taxes will be reviewed Thursday night during a workshop. The district tax rate in 2024 was $4.0282 per $100 of assessed property.
Twice this year the school district put a referendum up for vote to allow for an increase in property taxes to pay for expansion projects. Both times it failed.
Overall the total tax rate proposed is $0.0001 less than the one for fiscal year 2024. Click here for the breakdown of rates and the specific areas that will receive money.
Lynne Dement, who lives in the district, is upset the district did not get more funding.
"It's the key to everything, we need to educate our kids, and I am happy to pay the tax that covers schools, it is just so incredibly important," explained Dement.
Ray Quillen told CoastTV he voted against the referendum because he was concerned about where the money was going.
"I wasn't confident that the money was going to the kids, I was seeing more for the buses facility or for the district office," said Quillen.
Money for 2025 will be distributed for the following areas:
- Operating Expenses
- Tuition
- Debt Service
- Additional Programs