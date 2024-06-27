OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred this week during the overnight hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Police received calls regarding the incidents at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday. The break-ins were reported to be on St. Martin’s Lane and Windjammer Road, where cash and personal property were stolen from the cars. A surveillance video captured one of the attempts, showing an individual trying a car door before quickly walking away.
Ocean Pines Police Chief Tim Robinson said multiple victims have come forward. "We started getting calls first thing yesterday morning, for three cars that were broken into. And we've got some more during the day yesterday. We got another one this morning and they're all in the same area," Robinson said.
All the cars involved in the current investigation were left unlocked. Locals and visitors are reminded to lock their cars, especially overnight and to remove anything of value, especially if it is in plain view said police.
Local resident Robert Pellenbarg expressed his surprise at the incidents, suggesting the thief might not be a local. "I'm sure the increased activity in the summer is related to this break-in stuff," Pellenbarg said.
The Ocean Pines Police Department urges anyone with information or who may have witnessed any relevant activity to contact them.