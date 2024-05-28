The incident occurred on May 26, 2024, at approximately 7:11 p.m. on the 14000 block of Wilson Hill Road. Troopers tell CoastTV DSP responded to a call from Animal Control requesting assistance with the situation.
Animal Welfare officers confirm to CoastTV the dog was running loose when it bit the six-year-old child, and the dog was not owned by the child's family. Animal Welfare says the dog was a male, intact mixed breed, and surrendered by its owner to the state. Officers say the owners were given a citation for having a dog at large, a dog that bites without provocation, and failure to vaccinate the dog for rabies. The Office of Animal Welfare says the dog is currently in rabies quarantine but will likely be euthanized.
According to police, the child was injured so badly that they needed to be airlifted for medical treatment. The child's current condition has not been made public.