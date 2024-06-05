BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Along the Bethany Beach coast, a distinctive grassy dune has vanished, replaced by flat sand, causing concern among locals like John Neff.
"Serious damage was done to the root system here. It's going to take a long time for it to come back," Neff remarked. Having lived near the Bethany Beaches for over two decades, Neff worries that some locals fail to grasp the importance of these dunes.
According to Neff, the dune grass plays a vital role in stabilizing the area, preventing erosion, and protecting against storms. He suspects that a homeowner hired a contractor to clear the dunes behind their property to enhance their beach view.
However, the cleared land belongs to the homeowner association, requiring approval from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) for any alterations. DNREC confirmed they never granted permission for the dune removal.
Efforts to rebuild the missing dune are already underway, but the responsibility for covering the costs remains unresolved.
Molly Beste, a vacationer, expressed relief at the prospect of dune restoration. "If anyone can fix that or whoever it is, I'm all for it."
Despite the ongoing repairs, locals say it will take years for the dunes to regain their former appearance.