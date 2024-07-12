REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Once again, the Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission will continue its review of the site plans for the proposed Belhaven Hotel. This new development is slated to be a four-story structure, featuring retail space on the ground floor and an underground parking garage.
The location for the proposed hotel is historically significant. In the 1930s, a Belhaven Hotel stood exactly where the new one is planned, above Candy Kitchen. The revival of the Belhaven name and location has sparked both enthusiasm and concern among community members.
After much back and forth among the commission, they recommended amendments to the site plan for the applicant to consider. The amendments related to concerns about the height of the hotel's antenna, the hotel's impact on traffic, the loading dock, and how construction could affect the surrounding businesses and homes.
While some community members are apprehensive about these aspects, others see the project as an opportunity to revive a piece of Rehoboth Beach's history.
Visitors like Joe Nicoletti worry about a hotel being so close to the boardwalk.
"It would be really good for the people in the hotel to be able to see out into the ocean, but I think it would ruin the view for anyone behind the hotel, especially someone walking down Rehoboth Avenue," said Nicoletti.
Bill Svolis, who co-owns Gus and Gus, says change is inevitable and the hotel could benefit the area.
"I think eventually it'll bring people in, but I think construction, based on how long it takes, could dampen some things. But I think overall it will probably help the town," said Svolis.
There's no word yet on when the proposed hotel could move forward.