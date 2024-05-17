REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -On May 17, at 2 p.m., Rehoboth Beach Commissioners continued the conversation about changing the definition in the city code of what counts as substantially modifying a restaurant. The term currently includes actions like reducing seating, which surprisingly requires a public hearing. City commissioners have expressed their confusion over why such minor changes are categorized as significant.
Samuel Luciano-Solomon, who manages a coffee shop in Rehoboth Beach, says having to go through a public hearing for something as simple as taking away seating is an unnecessary hassle.
"I think it would take too long, and I don't see how realistic it would be to go through a whole hearing," said Luciano-Solomon.
Commissioners decided to change the code. Now, restaurants don't need an entire hearing just to take away seats, as long as it follows all licensing and zoning regulations.
Lexie Levine, a server at Claws Seafood House, says this just makes life easier for everyone involved.
"We already have a ton of regulations in this city as it is, so I think this would be one less thing we have to follow," said Levine.
The city says that the ultimate goal is to make sure all restaurants operate within a clear and consistent framework.