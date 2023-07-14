Jimmie Allen is taking action against the two women who have accused the country music singer and Milton native of sexual assault.
In documents filed Thursday (July 13) in Nashville federal court obtained by CoastTV, Allen, 38, lodged his first formal responses to the two abuse lawsuits, which have seen the once-rising country star dropped from his label and removed from festival lineups. The first case claims he repeatedly assaulted an unnamed “Jane Doe” on his management team; the second claims he assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded it.
Allen’s lawyers went beyond simply denying those allegations in Thursday’s filings, bringing a countersuit against each accuser and seeking unspecified monetary damages. In the case of Allen’s former day-to-day manager, the attorneys claim that she defamed him by making “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful” statements to Variety beyond what is included in the lawsuit.
“Throughout the Variety article, Jane Doe made several untruthful statements which painted Allen and Doe’s consensual affair as nonconsensual sexual misconduct,” his lawyers claim. “Allen’s reputation and relationships within the entertainment industry have also been severely damaged as a result Jane Doe’s statements in the Variety article.”
They claim that the relationship between Jane Doe and Allen was consensual, with her quitting after the pair broke up. According to the documents, Allen is counter-suing for defamation, false light invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress and tortious interference with business relations.
According to the filings, in the sexual assault case of Jane Doe 2 in a Las Vegas Hotel room, Allen's lawyers claim that Jane Doe 2 consented to being recorded during the sexual encounter.
They say that Jane Doe 2 met Allen at during an earlier trip to Nashville, but Allen later invited Jane Doe 2 to Las Vegas for a bowling tournament. Lawyers claim that she paid for her own ticket at this time.
The next morning, lawyers claim Jane Doe 2 took Allen's phone before he woke up and returned to her home state of California with it. They say she asked Allen for the phone password to delete the video, but he would not give it to her due to confidential personal and business information stored on it. Allen's Lawyers claim that he ensured he would delete the video if he was able to get his phone back in his possession, but they say that never happened. Instead, they say the phone was mailed to the Las Vegas Police Department.
Allen's lawyers say that Jane Doe 2 asked him to reimburse her for the flight to Las Vegas, which he did through the use of Cash App. They say around this time, Jane Doe 2 contacted Allen requesting an invite to one of Allen's upcoming concerts.
According to the court documents, Allen is countersuing Jane Doe to for conversion, seeking damages, a trial by jury, and other relief.
Accusations against Allen include sex trafficking, battery, assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. His management company, Wide Open Music, is accused of participation in a venture engaged in sex trafficking; gross negligence; negligent failure to warn, train, or educate; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Allen has released a statement regarding the countersuits, giving the reason for them:
"I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help," wrote Allen. "For years, I have delt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me."
Allen says that the suits are appropriate to protect his reputation, with the allegations causing him to lose many business and endorsement opportunities. Allen also acknowledges the damage that the allegations have done to his family, mental health, business, band, and their families.
"As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name," continued Allen. "I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."