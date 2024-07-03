Crime spree on Coastal Highway: Harassment and shooting arrests

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Over four days, several major crimes occurred on Coastal Highway.

Early Friday morning, Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Big Chill Surf Cantina. The incident happened around 12:51 a.m. on June 28th. A 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg had already been taken to a nearby hospital by the time police arrived.

On Monday, Delaware State Police arrested 38-year-old Jordan Newberry of Delmar at Rehoboth Mall. He was charged with receiving stolen property and harassment. A trooper responded to a report around 12:35 p.m. about a man following a woman around the Walmart at Rehoboth Mall Boulevard.

Local Michelle Valerio says these situations worry her.

"I find it shocking that happened here, we moved here for some quiet and peace, and two happened in the same area that it's shocking," explained Valerio.

On the other hand, people like Pat Phillips, are not as worried about this unusual string of crimes here.

"I feel safe, I feel so safe I would recommend living here to anybody," said Phillips.