GEORGETOWN, Del. - The cupola atop the Sussex County Courthouse was dismantled last weekend. According to Sean O'Sullivan, the Community Relations representative for Delaware Courts, the cupola is going to be refurbished by state facilities.
The removal of the cupola marks a rare occurrence for the Georgetown community, who have grown accustomed to its presence atop the historic courthouse. Locals around the area have never seen the cupola taken down before.
Long-time local Fran Hayes, who has called Georgetown home since 1972, was shocked to see the cupola down from it's original spot, "I've lived here since 1972 and I've never seen it down," Hayes remarked.
The refurbishment process includes tasks such as identifying and replacing any instances of wood rot, repainting specific areas, and ensuring the overall stability of the cupola for its eventual return to its perch atop the courthouse.
As of now, there is no definitive information regarding when the refurbished cupola will be back on top of the Sussex County Courthouse.