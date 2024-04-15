GEORGETOWN, Del.- Early on Sunday, April 13, the Georgetown Fire Company and EMS units were called to an accident at the intersection of West Market Street and The Circle. The call came in just after 12:30 a.m.
Police said on Monday that 50-year-old Daniel Jay Tansky of Millsboro was speeding in a Gray Lincoln MKZ towards The Circle from West Market Street. The Georgetown Police Department says Tanskey did not try to stop or slow down and ultimately struck the curb, went airborne, hit a street sign and landed on a fire hydrant.
According to the agency, the cost for repairs to town property remains pending an assessment of damages. Tanskey was charged with Reckless Driving, malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle and Unreasonable Speed.
Georgetown Police say this accident in The Circle prompted increased enforcement. The next day, just after midnight on April 15, 47-year-old Roel Romero-Chavez of Georgetown was arrested for DUI, driving without headlights on, driving without a valid license, and failing to provide proof of insurance. Police say he was leaving The Circle on West Market Street heading west when an officer pulled him over and found an open beer in his cup holder and more beer cans on the floor.