DELMARVA - Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s today, surpassing the heat of Monday. This extreme heat poses significant risks to both locals and visitors.
Colby Cascio, a worker at Bluebird Farms, faces the challenge of working in the sweltering heat. "It's pretty hard to stay cool out here because it's so hot. I usually just have a big water bottle I sip on all day," Cascio said.
Despite fans running 24/7, there are still essential tasks to be done outside to keep Bluebird Farms in prime condition, the most important being to water the plants.
Nancie Corbett, the owner of Bluebird Farms, emphasizes the importance of watering the plants regularly. "The plants are always watered every day in the morning. And now with this extreme heat, we will water some of them twice a day," Corbett explained.
Despite having hundreds of plants to care for, Bluebird Farms has only lost two plants due to the heat this summer. Corbett noted that the recent rainfall over the weekend significantly improved the condition of the plants. "The plants were grateful. They look completely different with rainwater the day after, and it was a wonderful help," she said.
The extreme heat is presenting significant challenges for Delmarva's biggest industry—agriculture. Workers continue to brave the intense temperatures.