GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early in the morning on May 5, in Greenwood.
According to police, the accident happened at about 5:49 a.m. A Mercury Mountaineer was traveling north on Greenwood Road, just north of Tomahawk Branch Road, when it veered off the east side of the road. The vehicle struck several trees and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.
The driver, identified Monday as 65-year-old Arnold Hockensmith from Felton, was not wearing his seatbelt properly and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The area around the crash site was closed for roughly three hours to allow for an investigation and cleanup of the roadway.