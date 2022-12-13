DOVER, Del - Delaware State Police (DSP) are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Dover.
According to DSP, around 6 p.m. Monday evening, a 2001 Honda Accord was driving north on Wheel of Fortune Road, south of Dule Branch Road, when the accord encountered an unexpected turn in the road. DSP says the car's right tires went off the road, causing the car to spin and smash in to a tree on the driver-side door.
DSP says the 59-year-old that was driving was wearing his seatbelt and was taken via DSP helicopter to an area hospital where he was taken in with serious injuries. They say the 45-year-old passenger, a woman from Camden, was wearing her seatbelt but pronounced dead at the scene, with identification pending the notification of the next of kin.
Following the crash, police stated Wheel of Fortune Road was closed off in the area of Dyke Branch Road for around four hours.
In addition, police say the crash is still being investigated by the DSP Troop 3 Reconstruction Unit. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Sergeant Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.