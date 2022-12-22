DELAWARE - Ahead of the long holiday weekend and severe weather forecast, the Delaware Judiciary has announced that all Delaware Court Facilities, including court offices and courthouses, will be closed this Friday, December 23rd. Governor Carney has also announced that State of Delaware Offices will be closed as well.
“This time of year, I am especially grateful for the dedicated work of our public servants. In recognition of your efforts, we will close state offices for the day on Friday, December 23,” said Governor Carney. “On behalf of all Delawareans, thank you for your hard work. And I’d like to especially thank our law enforcement officers and employees in 24/7 facilities who will be on the job this holiday weekend. You are all making a big difference in the lives of Delawareans every day.”
The Judiciary says that the State's three 24-hour Justice of the Peace Courts (Court 11, Court 7, and Court 3) will stay open as usual.
They also remind the public that all Delaware State Courts will be closed on Monday, December 26th as well in observance of the Christmas Holiday.