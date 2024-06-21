SMYRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident in the Smyrna area on Saturday that resulted in several shots hitting the victim's car.
On Saturday, shortly after 10:15 p.m., a woman from Chester, Pa., was traveling northbound on Route 1 in the right lane. A white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, drifted into her lane and the victim honked her horn in an attempt to stop a collision. The woman continued to drive and the unknown driver of the SUV began tailgating the woman and shouting obscenities from the window, said police.
As the cars headed north, the suspect pulled onto the right shoulder, allowing the victim to pass. The suspect then re-entered the right lane and fired shots at the victim before speeding off near Exit 119, according to police. No injuries were reported.
Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. The Troop urges anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information regarding the incident to contact Detective Patterson at 302-365-8404.