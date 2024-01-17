Update: As of 8 a.m. the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has rescinded the statewide level 1 driving warning.
Orginial: DELAWARE - In response to the plummeting temperatures, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has declared a level 1 driving warning across the state. This advisory is in effect overnight, extending into Wednesday morning.
A level 1 driving warning is a signal to motorists that conditions are dangerous. If you're behind the wheel, exercise extra caution. Non-essential employees are strongly encouraged to refrain from driving unless there is a significant safety, health, or business-related reason to do so.
The agency cautions residents about the increased risk of icy conditions on roads and bridges during this period.
DelDOT crews have been actively treating roads, and these efforts will continue. However, officials emphasize that rock salt becomes less effective once temperatures drop to 15 degrees, a likelihood in certain areas across the state.